BARRIE -- Police are looking to the public to help identify a man wanted for allegedly stealing a trailer hitch reciever from another vehicle.

According to the provincial police, it happened around 9 p.m. on December 15 on Simcoe Street in Orillia.

Police say video surveillance shows the suspect parking his car, approaching the rear of a vehicle, and removing the receiver.

The man is described as a white male, about 6-feet-tall, thin build, short hair. He was wearing a dark jacket; light coloured hoody, dark pants and dark shoes. He is said to be driving a late model grey Mazda 5 van or similar style vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Orillia OPP.