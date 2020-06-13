BARRIE -- South Simcoe Police are looking to the public to help locate a truck stolen from a home in Innisfil earlier this month.

According to police, a 2015 GMC Sierra Denali was taken on the morning of June 4 from a driveway in the area of 25th Sideroad and Line 9.

The truck is described as

White with black tinted windows

Black back rack

"Hooked Decal"

White decal silhouette of a SCUBA diver

I "heart" Fishing Simcoe decal

Protruding matte black rims

Rockstar Nitto grapplers

Police say there was also thousands of dollars worth of fishing gear and tools inside the vehicle when it was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Simcoe Police.