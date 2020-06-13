Advertisement
Police looking to the public to help find stolen truck in Innisfil
Published Saturday, June 13, 2020 11:49AM EDT
A photo of a 2015 GMC Sierra Denali police say was stolen from a home on June 4 in the 25th Sideroad and Line 9 area (Courtesy: South Simcoe Police)
BARRIE -- South Simcoe Police are looking to the public to help locate a truck stolen from a home in Innisfil earlier this month.
According to police, a 2015 GMC Sierra Denali was taken on the morning of June 4 from a driveway in the area of 25th Sideroad and Line 9.
The truck is described as
- White with black tinted windows
- Black back rack
- "Hooked Decal"
- White decal silhouette of a SCUBA diver
- I "heart" Fishing Simcoe decal
- Protruding matte black rims
- Rockstar Nitto grapplers
Police say there was also thousands of dollars worth of fishing gear and tools inside the vehicle when it was stolen.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Simcoe Police.