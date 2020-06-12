Advertisement
Police looking to the public to help find a car stolen in Innisfil
Published Friday, June 12, 2020 3:08PM EDT
The photo of a 2013 Kia Optima like the one police say was stolen from a home in Innisfil on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 (Courtesy South Simcoe Police)
BARRIE -- South Simcoe Police are looking to the public to help locate a car that was stolen from a home in Innisfil.
The car is described as a white 2013 Kia Optima with the Ontario license plate CLAZ 147.
Police say the vehicle was last seen in the driveway of a home in the area of Yonge Street and 7th Line on Wednesday and was missing the next morning.Police
Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Simcoe Police.