BARRIE -- South Simcoe Police are looking to the public to help locate a car that was stolen from a home in Innisfil.

The car is described as a white 2013 Kia Optima with the Ontario license plate CLAZ 147.

Police say the vehicle was last seen in the driveway of a home in the area of Yonge Street and 7th Line on Wednesday and was missing the next morning.Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Simcoe Police.