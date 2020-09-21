BARRIE -- Provincial police are looking to the public for information after a hit and run involving a pedestrian in Midland.

Police say the incident happened just after 4 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of the south entrance/exit of the Mountain View Mall and Simcoe County Road 93.

According to police, a pedestrian was crossing at the crosswalk on Simcoe County Road 93 when they were knocked to the ground and run over by a white Dodge pickup truck. After a verbal confrontation, the truck left the scene.

Police say the truck driver is described as a white male in his 40s and was wearing an orange high visibility type shirt and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgian Bay OPP or Crime Stoppers.