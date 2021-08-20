BARRIE, ONT. -- South Simcoe Police are hoping the public can help identify a suspect who is believed to be involved in a car theft in Bradford.

Police say a 2018 black Toyota Camry was stolen from a driveway

in the Reid Road and Miller Park area after 10 p.m. Saturday, August 14.

Police have released security photos of the suspect obtained through security footage.

Anyone with any information can reach out to the police.