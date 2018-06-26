

CTV Barrie





Barrie police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for identity fraud.

Police say on March 16, 2018 the suspect first entered the TD Canada Trust at 53 Ardagh Rd. and then attempted his hoax at the TD Canada Trust at 534 Bayfield St.

The suspect presented a fraudulent Ontario Drivers Licence and attempted to gain access to the victim’s bank account, requesting a replacement bank card.

Bank employees at both locations were suspicious of the ID the suspect provided and declined to serve him.

Police say the same suspect is wanted in a similar fraud investigation in southwestern Ontario.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6'0" tall with a medium build. He has short thinning brown hair and is clean shaven. He was wearing black short sleeve collared shirt, black pants and large gold chain necklace.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.