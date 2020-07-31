BARRIE -- South Simcoe Police is looking for witnesses after a teenage girl was approached by a man in a pickup truck in Bradford.

Police say the incident happened on Thursday around 4 p.m. on Line 13, where a man driving a black pickup truck approached the girl.

According to the police, there was no physical contact, but he did try to engage the girl in conversation before driving away. He was last seen turning southbound onto Sideroad 5 from Line 13.

The driver is described as a bald, black man in his 30s with a goatee or beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Simcoe Police.