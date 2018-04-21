

The Canadian Press





Police in Barrie say they're looking for a suspect with a taste for high-end liquor.

Investigators say the man entered an LCBO late Wednesday afternoon and was seen by a staff member concealing a bottle of Bacardi White Rum in his pants.

It's alleged he then took two bottles of Courvoisier VSOP Cognac -- worth more than 90 dollars each -- removed them from their boxes and put them in his backpack.

Police allege the 45- to 55-year-old then left the store without making any attempt to pay.