Police looking for shoplifter with a taste for high-end liquor
Barrie Police Service is looking for the public's assistance in locating a male who's face was caputured on camera as he stole three expensive bottles of high end liquor. (Submitted photo)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, April 21, 2018 10:33AM EDT
Police in Barrie say they're looking for a suspect with a taste for high-end liquor.
Investigators say the man entered an LCBO late Wednesday afternoon and was seen by a staff member concealing a bottle of Bacardi White Rum in his pants.
It's alleged he then took two bottles of Courvoisier VSOP Cognac -- worth more than 90 dollars each -- removed them from their boxes and put them in his backpack.
Police allege the 45- to 55-year-old then left the store without making any attempt to pay.