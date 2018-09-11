

CTV Barrie





Provincial police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing Markham woman who was last seen in Collingwood on Sept. 6.

Police say Dawn Dalbello, 50, was last seen at 9 p.m. in her 2013 Nissan Rouge at a restaurant parking lot on First Street.

Dalbello is described as five feet tall, 150 lbs with long black hair and brown eyes.

The Nissan Rouge is silver with Ontario licence plates BSSL 177.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-445-4321 or Crime Stoppers.