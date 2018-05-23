Featured
Police looking for man who exposed himself to woman in Collingwood
An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 23, 2018 11:41AM EDT
Provincial police are looking for a suspect after a male allegedly exposed himself to a woman on a walking trail in Collingwood.
The OPP says the alleged incident occurred on Saturday morning.
The suspect is described as having light skin, slim build, 15 to 18 years old, approximately five-foot-eight with medium length wavy brown hair.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call police.