Police looking for driver involved in hit and run, two injured
Surveillance image of pickup truck allegedly involved in a fail to remain in Markham, Ont., on Monday, Apr. 22, 2019 (York Regional Police)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 23, 2019 11:50AM EDT
Police say they're looking for the driver of a pickup truck who allegedly hit two pedestrians on Monday night.
York Regional Police say the truck was seen hitting a man and a woman before speeding away in Markham.
While the man was not seriously hurt, police say the 45-year-old woman remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police have released surveillance video of the vehicle in hopes of identifying the driver.