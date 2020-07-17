Advertisement
Police looking for bank robbery suspects in Barrie
Published Friday, July 17, 2020 5:05PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie police are on the hunt for suspects following a robbery at a bank this afternoon.
Police say two, possibly three, suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of cash from the Scotiabank on Minet's Point Road.
The suspects reportedly left the area in a vehicle.
Police did not provide any further information regarding the incident, except to say no one was injured.