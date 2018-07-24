

CTV Barrie





South Simcoe Police are looking for a man after an alleged indecent act with a child, in a washroom at Innisfil Beach Park.

It happened Friday afternoon around 2:30. The child wasn’t injured and the suspect left before police arrived.



He is described as an older white man between the ages of sixty and eighty years old, with white hair and an unusual eye.

He was wearing beige shorts pulled up high, no shirt, and was possibly wearing a chain necklace.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact South Simcoe Police.