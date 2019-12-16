HAVELOCK-BELMONT-METHUEN TOWNSHIP, ON -- Provincial police are looking to the public to help identify a man in connection to an assault outside a restaurant last week.

Police say it happened around 7:45 p.m. on December 13 outside The Ranch Restaurant on Highway 7 in Havelock, Ont., east of Peterborough.

According to police, a 73-year-old man was in the parking lot of the restaurant when he was pushed to the ground by an unknown man, causing serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a 45-50-year-old white male, 5'8", slim build, with dark hair and was wearing a green and brown plaid shirt. He was last seen driving eastbound in a black Dodge Pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Peterborough OPP.