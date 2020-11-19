Advertisement
Police look to public for help after LCBO theft
Police are looking for three suspects after an alleged theft at an LCBO on November 7, 2020 (Courtesy South Simcoe Police)
BARRIE -- Police are looking to the public to help identify three suspects after a theft at an LCBO in Innisfil.
According to South Simcoe Police, between the hours of 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on November 7, three men stole numerous alcohol bottles from the liquor store located on Innisfil Beach Road.
The first suspect is described as 25-30-years-old, 5'6", small build, 130 lbs, brown eyes, black hair. He was wearing a mask, black jacket, blue jeans, a large black backpack, and a white earpiece.
The second suspect is described as 30-40-years-old, 5'11", 175lbs with a medium build. He has black hair and was wearing a mask with a grey sweater and jeans.
The third suspect is described as 5'6" with a small build, around 30-40-years-old. He was wearing a mask, track pants with a red stripe down the side and a red ball cap.
Anyone with information is asked to call South Simcoe Police.