BARRIE -- Police are looking to the public to help identify three suspects after a theft at an LCBO in Innisfil.

According to South Simcoe Police, between the hours of 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on November 7, three men stole numerous alcohol bottles from the liquor store located on Innisfil Beach Road.

The first suspect is described as 25-30-years-old, 5'6", small build, 130 lbs, brown eyes, black hair. He was wearing a mask, black jacket, blue jeans, a large black backpack, and a white earpiece.

The second suspect is described as 30-40-years-old, 5'11", 175lbs with a medium build. He has black hair and was wearing a mask with a grey sweater and jeans.

The third suspect is described as 5'6" with a small build, around 30-40-years-old. He was wearing a mask, track pants with a red stripe down the side and a red ball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Simcoe Police.