

CTV Barrie





Police are looking for a man they believe is responsible for nearly a dozen residential break-ins in King Township.

York Regional Police has responded to 11 break-ins in the township between Jan. 20 and Feb. 20.

In most of these crimes, police say the suspect forced his way into the home through a back door or window during the evening hours.

The suspect primarily targeted jewellery, cash and electronics.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 5’9”, and was seen wearing a North Face jacket, a balaclava and work gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.