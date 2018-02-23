Featured
Police look for suspect after break-in spree in King Township
York Regional Police released this security image of a suspect wanted for a spree of break-ins in King Township, Ont.
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, February 23, 2018 3:42PM EST
Police are looking for a man they believe is responsible for nearly a dozen residential break-ins in King Township.
York Regional Police has responded to 11 break-ins in the township between Jan. 20 and Feb. 20.
In most of these crimes, police say the suspect forced his way into the home through a back door or window during the evening hours.
The suspect primarily targeted jewellery, cash and electronics.
The suspect is described as a white man, about 5’9”, and was seen wearing a North Face jacket, a balaclava and work gloves.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.