Featured
Police locate missing Penetanguishene woman
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, April 16, 2018 1:42PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 18, 2018 10:16AM EDT
Police have located a Penetanguishene woman who was missing for more than 10 days.
The OPP says members of the public were able to help police locate Catherine O’Hanley last night. She was found to be in a safe condition.
O’Hanley was reported missing on Sunday after not being seen since April 5.
The OPP is thanking the public for their assistance.