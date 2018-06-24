Featured
Police locate missing Orillia woman
Tammy Nicholson, 47, was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on June 22 in the Bass Lake Side Road area. (Submitted photo)
CTV Barrie
Published Sunday, June 24, 2018 6:59PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 25, 2018 11:37AM EDT
Provincial police have located a missing Orillia woman.
The OPP said on Monday morning that they have located 47-year-old Tammy Nicholson.
Nicholson was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on June 22 in the Bass Lake Side Road area.
The OPP is thanking the public for their assistance.