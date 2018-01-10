Featured
Police locate missing Barrie man
Randy Seiler can be seen in these undated photos provided by Barrie police.
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, January 10, 2018 12:57PM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 15, 2018 12:13PM EST
Police have located a missing Barrie man.
Randy Seiler was reported missing from his home on Jan. 7. Barrie police say the 39-year-old hadn’t been to work and left his home without his personal belongings.
His family said this was very out of the ordinary for Seiler and was concerned for his well-being.
On Monday, police announced that they had located Seiler in good health.
The public is being thanked for their assistance.