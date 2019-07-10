

CTV Barrie





Police say they located a vulnerable Bradford man who went missing on Monday.

Police say 24-year-old Sabien De Long was found safe in Toronto on Thursday.

His family and South Simcoe Police had been trying to locate him after he left his home in the 6th Line and Simcoe Road area and didn't contact them for days.

They were concerned for his well-being because he needs medication, and they say he didn't have enough with him.