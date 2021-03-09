BARRIE, ONT. -- Police placed Hillcrest Public School in Barrie in a hold and secure Tuesday morning while officers searched for an accused impaired driver who they say fled the scene.

The Simcoe County District School Board posted to social media that police were investigating a situation "that occurred before the school day began."

Shortly after 10 a.m., the school board announced Barrie police lifted the hold and secure, and the school day "is proceeding as scheduled."

Police initiate a hold and secure when there is a situation in the community.

During a hold and secure, doors are locked, and no one is permitted to enter or exit the building, but regular activities resume within the school.

Barrie Police Services communications officer, Peter Leon, told CTV News officers are still trying to locate the suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.