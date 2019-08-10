

Police have laid more than 100 charges after an investigation targeting street racing and exhaust noise in Bradford.

The investigation dubbed as ‘Project Erase’ saw a partnership between multiple police departments, including the South Simcoe Police, the OPP, and the York Regional Police on Saturday evening.

Police say they launched the investigation after receiving hundreds of complaints from residents in a Bradford subdivision.

As a result, a 21-year-old Bradford man had his licence suspended after an inspection revealed his exhaust had been modified. Three other drivers also had their licences suspended after testing positive for drugs and alcohol.