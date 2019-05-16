

CTV Barrie





Police from across the region laid 58 charges in one day following a commercial vehicle inspection blitz in Innisfil.

The officers teamed up in the Georgian Downs parking lot and inspected a total of 44 vehicles.

They say the most common violations were for brakes, vehicle maintenance and load security.

Police also say they laid one charge for having cannabis readily available and two other three-day suspensions for having cannabis present.

The Georgian Downs inspections resulted in 15 commercial vehicles (CMV) being removed from the road and nine non-commercial vehicles being taken out of service.

Two other safety blitzes were conducted and resulted in 37 inspections, 119 charges, and 11 vehicles taken out of service.

Police say the one-day inspection initiative was aimed to improve road safety and create awareness.