Police lay charges in domestic assault cases

The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged three people following intimate partner violence.

As a result of these investigations,

a 43-year-old person from Collingwood was charged with assault,

a 34-year-old person from Chatsworth was charged with assault and assault with a weapon,

a 43-year-old person from Meaford was charged with assault.

"Victims of domestic violence are not alone," said OPP's Const. Krista Linthorne.

If you or someone you know needs support, there are local resources available to help, she said, adding one such organization is Victim Services Bruce Grey Perth at 1-866-376-9852.

The OPP can be reached at anytime, anywhere in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122.

If you are in an immediate crisis, dial 911.