Police lay charges against Huntsville resident during sexual exploitation investigation

A Huntsville resident has been charged with luring offences.

Provincial police from Huntsville, as well as the Niagara Regional Police Internet Child Exploitation Unit and OPP Digital Forensics Unit, executed a search warrant at the residence of a 51-year-old man.

The Huntsville man was charged with:

Luring a child to facilitate the offence of invitation to sexual touching

Luring a child to facilitate the offence of making child pornography

Make sexually explicit material available to a child

Possession of child pornography

Fail to comply with probation order x 2

"Children have no safety net on the internet and need protection to ensure predators do not exploit their vulnerability," said OPP Detective Staff Sergeant Sharon Hanlon.

"Our most fundamental responsibility as a society is to protect our children from those who would do them harm. We cannot do it alone and ask parents to ensure they maintain the same level of protection for their children online as they do in the real world."

The accused remains in custody following a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge.