BARRIE -- Police are reminding water enthusiasts to follow some simple safety tips after a kayaker went missing for hours on Sunday evening.

The Innisfil man hit the water at Innisfil Beach Park around 3 p.m., and when the storm began to roll in, a worried family member called the police.

Officers say the man had left his cell phone at home and so they were unable to reach him.

As the weather worsened, officers from the South Simcoe Police Service and York Regional Police Marine Units launched a search in the heavy rain, high winds and amid tornado warnings.

Shortly before 10 p.m., police say they were notified the missing kayaker had returned to shore safe and sound.

They say he was fortunate to have been wearing a life jacket.

Still, police say his poor decision to leave amid several storm warnings, "not only put his life at risk but also the lives of our officers and York Regional Police officers who had to go out in risky conditions to try to find him."

South Simcoe Police say it's best to always check the weather before embarking on the water and be alert to changing conditions.

They also advise bringing a fully charged cell phone, wearing a life jacket and don't go out alone.