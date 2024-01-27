BARRIE
Barrie

    • Police launch sudden death investigation in Bradford

    South Simcoe Police cruiser (Photo cred: South Simcoe Police/Twitter) South Simcoe Police cruiser (Photo cred: South Simcoe Police/Twitter)
    Share

    South Simcoe Police have launched an investigation into a sudden death early Saturday morning.

    A heavy police presence was spotted on Bridge Street in Bradford West Gwillimbury for what officers say is a sudden death investigation.

    Investigators say there is no threat to the public and foul play is not suspected. 

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    A Holocaust survivor in Israel recalls that trauma through the lens of Oct. 7 attack

    Gad Partok was 10 years old in 1942 when Nazis stormed his street in the coastal Tunisian town of Nabeul. He saw them going door to door, hauling out his neighbours, shooting them and burning down their homes. Like so many Jews who moved to Israel after the war, Partok believed Israel would be a place where he would finally be free from persecution.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News