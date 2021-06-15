BARRIE, ONT. -- South Simcoe Police are expanding the ground search for a missing Bradford man.

Bruce Page, 63, was last seen Friday afternoon at his home in the Colborne Street and 8th Line area of Bradford.

Police believe at some point before 5 p.m., Page left his home on foot; however, police say he is known to use public transit.

They say there is an increasing concern for his well-being, he requires medication.

Officers are using ATVs and help from the Georgian Bay Volunteer Search and Rescue volunteers to look for the missing man.

Page is described as white, five feet six inches tall and 150 pounds with a thin build and short white hair. He was wearing a long-sleeve blue shirt, grey sweat pants, a red fleece pullover and black running shoes.

On Sunday, police teams canvassed the neighbourhood and brought in a drone to help in the search.

South Simcoe Police Sgt. Brad Reynolds took to social media to outline how residents could help in the search.

"Check your yards, your garages, your outbuildings to see if anybody might be around. If you notice anything changed or moved in your yard that might be related to Mr. Page, we ask that you contact us as soon as possible."

Police are asking anyone with dash cam, personal surveillance or security cameras to check for any footage of Page walking in the Bradford area.