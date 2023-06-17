Police launch investigation into fatal crash in Muskoka Lakes Township

An OPP cruiser is pictured in this undated photo. (Source: OPP Central Region) An OPP cruiser is pictured in this undated photo. (Source: OPP Central Region)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver