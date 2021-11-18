Police launch holiday R.I.D.E. program

BARRIE, ONT. -

Police forces across Central Ontario launched the yearly R.I.D.E. initiative to promote a safe holiday season.

On Thursday, OPP Central Region, Barrie police and South Simcoe Police Services were outside Barrie's Sadlon Arena to kick off the festive R.I.D.E. program.

The campaign sees increased police presence 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to keep impaired drivers off the roads.

Provincial police report six people lost their lives on OPP Central region patrolled roads so far in 2021 where impairment was a factor.

Already this year, OPP has laid 1,862 impaired driving charges and responded to 447 collisions involving impairment by either alcohol or drugs.

Police say the number of injuries resulting from those crashes was up 22 per cent from last year.

"It's really simple, choose to be responsible this holiday season. If you can't drive sober, just don't drive. If you suspect an impaired driver, make that lifesaving call and dial 911," OPP stated.

The campaign runs throughout the holidays until Jan. 2.