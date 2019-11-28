BARRIE -- The holiday R.I.D.E. campaign officially kicked off on Thursday afternoon with a collaborative effort among various police services to crackdown on impaired driving over the holiday season.

Over the next three days, police intend to make an impression on drivers at several checkpoints.

So far, in 2019, there have been 41 deaths involving alcohol or drugs on OPP patrolled roads. Police hope to prevent more tragedies from happening.

The campaign involves officers with OPP Aurora, Central Region Traffic, Collingwood OPP, Nottawasaga OPP, Barrie Police Services and Rama Police Services.

Police say to expect enhanced R.I.D.E. checks to be conducted throughout the holiday season.

Officers encourage folks to "work with us by planning your ride either in a taxi or public transit, arranging to stay over at the party or appointing a designated driver."

They also say to call 911 if you see a suspected impaired driver.