Police-issued rifle allegedly stolen from cruiser recovered: OPP

Provincial police have recovered an allegedly stolen police-issued firearm that was taken from an officer's cruiser on Saturday in Angus.

Police appealed to the public for help Monday afternoon, saying someone had stolen the Colt C8 rifle in the Brentwood Road area.

Officers were stationed in the area for the investigation.

They also urged the person responsible to return the weapon.

It's not clear where the gun was found or if anyone was arrested.

"More information will be released when it becomes available," stated OPP Const. Jacquelyn Beaulieu.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.