BARRIE
Barrie

    • Police-issued rifle allegedly stolen from cruiser recovered: OPP

    Share

    Provincial police have recovered an allegedly stolen police-issued firearm that was taken from an officer's cruiser on Saturday in Angus.

    Police appealed to the public for help Monday afternoon, saying someone had stolen the Colt C8 rifle in the Brentwood Road area.

    Officers were stationed in the area for the investigation.

    They also urged the person responsible to return the weapon.

    It's not clear where the gun was found or if anyone was arrested.

    "More information will be released when it becomes available," stated OPP Const. Jacquelyn Beaulieu.

    Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Nazi veteran Hunka was invited to Zelenskyy reception: PMO

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office has confirmed, months after acrimony first arose over his House of Commons recognition, that Yaroslav Hunka—a veteran who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War—was also invited to a Toronto reception for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News