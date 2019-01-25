

CTV Barrie





York Regional Police is asking the public to be vigilant after a string of distraction thefts.

The warning comes after a recent incident in Richmond Hill where a team of thieves targeted a victim in a plaza.

Police say the distraction thefts have been happening in the parking lots of plazas, malls, banks, and grocery stores.

According to police, thieves engage victims in conversation, and while they aren't paying attention, the victim’s items are stolen from purses and wallets.

Most recently, investigators shared video of a team of thieves waiting for an intended victim to enter a bank before slashing the victim's tires. Police say once the victim notices the flat tires, the suspects stole valuables without being detected.

Police say if you are approached, make sure you have your valuables and beware of the actions of others around you.