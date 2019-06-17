

After a near-miss, provincial police are issuing a reminder about the rules of the road for dirt bike riders.

Police say that while officers were attending a collision in Huntsville on Sunday afternoon, a dirt bike came speeding down the roadway.

Police say the rider narrowly missed hitting the back of the tow truck at the scene.

Huntsville OPP says the rider took off and police were unable to find him.

Police say riders should exercise caution because injuries sustained on a dirt bike can have a much more severe outcome.