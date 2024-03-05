BARRIE
Barrie

    • Police investigation underway in Innisfil community

    South Simcoe Police Services (File Image) South Simcoe Police Services (File Image)
    Residents in an Innisfil community will notice several officers in the area as police conduct an investigation.

    South Simcoe police executed a search warrant on Tuesday afternoon at a home on Webster Boulevard near Innisfil Beach Road.

    "There is no concern for public safety at this time," the service noted.

    "An update will be provided once the initial investigation is complete," the police release concluded.

    CTV News will provide information on the situation as it becomes available.

