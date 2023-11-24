BARRIE
Barrie

    • Police investigation underway in downtown Barrie

    Several police officers attend the scene of an ongoing investigation where they have a large area taped off on Simcoe Street in downtown Barrie, Ont., on Fri., Nov. 24, 2023. (Courtesy: Michael Chorney/At The Scene Photography) Several police officers attend the scene of an ongoing investigation where they have a large area taped off on Simcoe Street in downtown Barrie, Ont., on Fri., Nov. 24, 2023. (Courtesy: Michael Chorney/At The Scene Photography)

    Residents in Barrie can expect a heavy police presence downtown on Simcoe Street near Mulcaster Street Friday evening.

    While Barrie police remain tight-lipped at this time, the service confirmed to CTV News officers are at the scene of an ongoing investigation.

    Paramedics are also the scene.

    Police have sectioned off a large area with yellow police tape.

    They say there is not believed to be any risk to public safety.

    CTV News is following the situation and will provide updates as they become available.

