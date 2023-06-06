Police investigation prompts lockdown at Midland high school

A lockdown issued Tuesday at a Midland high school has since been lifted.

Provincial police placed Georgian Bay District Secondary School in lockdown while officers investigated a possible weapons offence.

Shortly after the safety measure was put in place, it was lifted.

Police said the incident was resolved, and there was no threat to students or public safety.

During a lockdown, students and staff must remain in their classrooms with the doors shut. No one is allowed to enter or leave the building.

No further details were provided.