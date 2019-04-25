

CTV Barrie





Eight people have been arrested as part of a multi-jurisdictional police drug investigation.

Barrie police, the OPP and the Toronto Police Task Force started investigating an alleged cocaine and heroin trafficking operation from the GTA to Simcoe County back in December.

Police say that last week they executed 10 search warrants resulting in the arrests and seizure of drugs, cash and two vehicles totalling a combined value over $230,000.

The suspects are from Barrie, Springwater Township, and Toronto and face a total of 30 criminal charges.

The investigation continues.