BARRIE, ONT. -- Police are investigating an incident at a residence on Old Fort Road in Tay Township on Tuesday.

Yellow police tape surrounds the home, the front porch is covered with tarps, and children's toys lay in the yard.

Neighbours told CTV News they weren't sure how many people lived at the home but often saw several young children.

Officers searched the ditches near the property Tuesday afternoon but have yet to comment on what happened.

A brief statement posted to Twitter Monday night only stated there was an ongoing investigation and that there was "no threat to public safety."

Ross Woods lives nearby and said he heard a single gunshot Monday night. "It was a loud bang, and I didn't think it was thunder," Woods said. "It was something very, very loud, and then I heard screams."

Police and paramedics arrived a short time later.

It's unclear if there are any victims or suspects in custody.

This is a developing story. CTV News will provide more information as it becomes available.