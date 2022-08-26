Police investigation in Alliston

Nottawasaga OPP closed off two roads in Alliston for a police investigation Friday.

Reports of gunshots heard overnight have not been confirmed by police.

However, neighbour Sarah Botting said she heard rumours about a shooting.

"I've heard that there was a wife that was shot in her car this morning," Botting told CTV News.

Police cordoned off a portion of Kidd Crescent near John W. Taylor Avenue and asked people to avoid the area in an early morning tweet.

Police say there are no concerns for public safety.

"It's such a nice neighbourhood. It's so quiet. I would never have expected anything, especially like if there was a gun. Knowing that there was a gun just down the street, it's very unsettling," Botting said.

The police forensic unit is on scene.

Police are continuing their investigation.

This is a developing story. CTV News will update as information is provided.