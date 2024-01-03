Police investigation impacts Barrie GO Train service

A police investigation was underway Wednesday at the Barrie's Go Train Service to Allandale Waterfront Station.

Police say they received a call around 6:30 pm of reports of a vehicle on the tracks at the end of the Barrie line..

Police say the driver was taken to a local hospital. No further information was released about the driver's condition.

Early Thursday morning, Metrolinx posted to social media that the investigation south of the Allandale Waterfront GO had ended and the track inspection had been completed.

The earlier police investigation south of Allandale Waterfront GO is now complete, with track personnel completing their inspection. We are pleased to report that we will operate regular train service for your morning commute. — Barrie Train (@GOtransitBR) January 4, 2024

The Union Station 17:53 - Allandale Waterfront GO 19:40 train will end at Bradford GO as a result of a police investigation. Bus service is available for customers travelling northbound towards Allandale. — Barrie Train (@GOtransitBR) January 4, 2024

The police investigation is ongoing.