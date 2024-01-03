BARRIE
Barrie

    • Police investigation impacts Barrie GO Train service

    Barrie police cruiser at night - file image. (CTV News) Barrie police cruiser at night - file image. (CTV News)

    A police investigation was underway Wednesday at the Barrie's Go Train Service to Allandale Waterfront Station.

    Police say they received a call around 6:30 pm of reports of a vehicle on the tracks at the end of the Barrie line..

    Police say the driver was taken to a local hospital. No further information was released about the driver's condition.

    Early Thursday morning, Metrolinx posted to social media that the investigation south of the Allandale Waterfront GO had ended and the track inspection had been completed.

    The police investigation is ongoing.

