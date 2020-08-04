BARRIE -- Police are looking to the public after three early morning commercial break-ins at a plaza in Bradford.

Officers were called to the West Park Plaza on Holland Street West around 8:30 this morning.

According to police, an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen after suspects "smashed glass windows and doors to gain entry" at the businesses overnight.

Anyone who witnessed the break-ins, has any information, dashcam or security camera video is asked to contact South Simcoe Police.