Police investigating suspicious trailer fire in Stroud
Police investigate a trailer fire in Stroud on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 (Don Wright/CTV News)
Published Sunday, October 20, 2019 2:38PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 20, 2019 2:40PM EDT
Police say a fire that ripped through an RV in Stroud early Sunday morning is being investigated as suspicious.
Emergency crews were called to the fire around 8:15 a.m. on Victoria Street.
According to police, no one was injured in the fire. Two neighbouring homes did sustain minor damage.
The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.