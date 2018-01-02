

CTV Barrie





Provincial police are investigating a snowmobile crash in Ramara that sent two young people to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to a trail around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say the two people were on the same snowmobile when it left the trail.

Both were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are reminding snowmobilers that conditions on trails, lakes and field pose unique risks and drivers must make certain they are safe.