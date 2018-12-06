

CTV Barrie





Police are investigating the theft of two ATMs from the same business in Severn Township on two separate occasions.

Investigators say that on November 30, just before 2 a.m., a male suspect entered a business on Highway 11 by breaking the front door. A strap was secured around the ATM machine, and the suspects used a vehicle, believed to be a pickup truck, to remove it from the business.

The suspect is described as being 6-feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a light-coloured jacket with a fur-lined hood, dark pants and gloves.

On December 5 just before 3 a.m. officers say a similar scenario played out with the ATM being removed from the business with a strap and vehicle.

The suspect, in this case, is described as being 6-feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a light-coloured Adidas hoody, dark pants, and a toque.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.