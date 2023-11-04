Police investigating serious crash in Tiny, Ont.

OPP in Tiny Township is on scene investigating a serious crash.

Police say County Road 6 is closed at the Lafontaine Road intersection for the crash.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Saturday after a single vehicle left the roadway.

Investigators say one person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police ask the public to avoid the area and say the intersection will remain closed for several hours.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.