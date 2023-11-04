BARRIE
Barrie

    • Police investigating serious crash in Tiny, Ont.

    A photo of the vehicle that was involved in the crash on Sat., Nov. 4, 2023 (Molly Frommer/CTV News). A photo of the vehicle that was involved in the crash on Sat., Nov. 4, 2023 (Molly Frommer/CTV News).

    OPP in Tiny Township is on scene investigating a serious crash.

    Police say County Road 6 is closed at the Lafontaine Road intersection for the crash.

    It happened around 11:30 a.m. Saturday after a single vehicle left the roadway.

    Investigators say one person was taken to hospital with serious injuries. 

    Police ask the public to avoid the area and say the intersection will remain closed for several hours.

    This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.  

