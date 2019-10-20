Featured
Police investigating serious assault in Midland
Published Sunday, October 20, 2019 2:51PM EDT
Police appealing to the public after a serious assault in Midland.
According to police, it happened on Saturday morning at a residence on Princess Street.
One person was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
According to police, a grey 2011 Ford Escape with the licence plate CKAC 241 was taken from the scene.
Police say if you see the vehicle, to contact police immediately.