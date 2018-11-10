Barrie police is appealing for the public's help after a woman was assaulted in a wooded area on Friday.

Police say they responded to a report of a serious assault just before 3 p.m. in a wooded area between Red Oak Drive and Farmstead Crescent.

The victim was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police conducted a thorough search of the area where the assault is believed to have taken place, but the suspect was not found.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 40 years old, with a thin hollow face, a medium build and a beard. He was wearing a blue or black with white plaid shirt, either dark blue or black coloured cargo pants and a blue beanie style hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.