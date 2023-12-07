BARRIE
Barrie

    • Police investigating robbery at Barrie Cash Money

    Police are investigating a robbery at the Cash Money on Mapleview Drive in Barrie on Thurs. Dec. 7, 2023 (Courtesy: Michael Chorney/At the Scene Photography). Police are investigating a robbery at the Cash Money on Mapleview Drive in Barrie on Thurs. Dec. 7, 2023 (Courtesy: Michael Chorney/At the Scene Photography).

    Barrie police are investigating a robbery at a south-end business on Thursday.

    According to police, it happened at the Cash Money location on Mapleview Drive shortly before 8 p.m.

    The investigation is in its early stages, and few details have been released. There's been no confirmation of any suspects involved.

    Police are expected to provide an update on Friday.

