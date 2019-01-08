Featured
Police investigating rash of vandalism at Kawartha Lakes school
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 8, 2019 1:33PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 8, 2019 1:36PM EST
Provincial police are investigating a string of vandalism at a school in Kawartha Lakes.
OPP say they were called to Dr. George Hall Public School, in the community of Little Britain, yesterday after a gymnasium window was smashed and several were covered in shaving cream.
Police say they are also looking into other incidents at the school, including electrical boxes being damaged and the outside walls being pelted with eggs and tomatoes.